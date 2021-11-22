Cong demands polygraph test of police officers in teacher murder case

Odisha’s state capital Bhubaneswar on Monday witnessed protests by both the ruling BJD and opposition BJP over their respective demands, while the Congress demanded polygraph test of certain senior police officers claiming that they are trying to hush up the Kalahandi woman teacher's murder case.

While BJD activists staged demonstrations protesting against the rise in the price of LPG, the BJP marched towards the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding action against Minister of State for Home DS Mishra who was charged by opposition parties with shielding the prime accused in the teacher's murder case.

State Congress spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra accused the DIG of Northern Range and the SPs of Kalahandi and Bolangir districts of trying to hush up the kidnap and murder case to protect Mishra.

“A polygraph test will clear doubts over the roles played by these senior police officers,” Mohapatra told a press conference.

Opposition parties of Odisha allege that the minister of state for home shielded the prime accused in the murder of the teacher and that was why he was able to escape from a police barrack where he was kept in detention in connection with her 'abduction'. He was arrested two days later.

The 24-year-old teacher of a private school in Kalahandi district went missing on October 8 and her half-burnt decomposed body was exhumed from the playground of the school on October 19. It is alleged that the prime accused, the chief of the managing of the school, had a grudge against her as she was aware of his two extra-marital affairs and had warned that she would expose him.

The BJP organised a procession, as part of its 'Halla Bol’ agitation, shouting slogans demanding resignation of Mishra and Law Minister Pratap Jena who was allegedly involved in a double murder case.

Two persons wearing masks of the two ministers with their hands tied with ropes were seen marching in the procession.

BJD activists also hit the streets protesting against the rise in prices of LPG cylinders. Various wings of the ruling party staged protests outside the Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Range office at Cuttack.

The BJD activists also demonstrated before all Block offices under the jurisdiction of the Central Range.

Women members of the party cooked food using firewood as a mark of protest against the LPG price hike near the Indian Oil office.

The demonstrators shouted slogans against the Modi government for its alleged failure to check the price rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)