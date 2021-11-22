BJP starts programme to collect details of party workers who devoted themselves to nation building

The BJP on Monday said it has launched a nationwide programme to collect, organise and disseminate the details of its workers who devoted themselves to the cause of nation building.

At the recent national executive meeting of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a new and unique module of the NaMo mobile application called ''Kamal Pushp''.

It is a noble initiative where people can upload biographical accounts of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who worked tirelessly for people, the saffron party said in a statement.

During the meet, Modi had given an emotional speech about the sacrifices of generations of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and BJP workers that resulted in the creation of the world's largest political party, the statement said.

He motivated people to use the ''Kamal Pushp'' module to document the lives and times of inspirational BJP workers of the past.

The BJP is a party that is driven by its cadre and traditions, not by a dynasty or a family and hence, it is extremely important for the present-day workers to connect with the stories of their predecessors, Modi had said.

''Kamal Pushp'' is a fusion of technology and tradition, where the past is being documented using latest technology such as a mobile app. The karyakartas can upload photos, videos, newspaper cuttings, links to articles and even write in this module.

