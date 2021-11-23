Biden renominates Jay Powell as Fed chair
U.S. President Joe Biden renominated Jay Powell on Monday as chair of the Federal Reserve, saying he wants stability and independence at the Fed.
Biden, speaking at a White House event, cited Powell's steady and decisive leadership as important to his decision to choose him.
