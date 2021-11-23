Blinken spoke with Sudan's Hamdok, said must continue to see progress
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 00:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the State Department said, after the military reinstated Hamdok on Sunday following last month's coup.
"We must continue to see progress, we must continue to see Sudan move back down the democratic path, and that starts with the reinstitution of the Prime Minister but it certainly doesn't end there," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP ally IPFT to join mass agitation in Delhi on Nov 14 demanding separate state 'Tipraland'
Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Current state of play & has they started filming yet?
Punjab Cong chief Sidhu questions state govt over Kotkapura police firing incident probe
Travellers head to the United States as flights reopen
UPDATE 1-Travellers head to the United States as flights reopen