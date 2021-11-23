Blinken spoke with Sudan's Hamdok, said must continue to see progress

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the State Department said, after the military reinstated Hamdok on Sunday following last month's coup.

"We must continue to see progress, we must continue to see Sudan move back down the democratic path, and that starts with the reinstitution of the Prime Minister but it certainly doesn't end there," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

