Yellen says Fed has key role to ensure inflation does not become 'endemic'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 02:00 IST
The U.S. Federal Reserve will have an important role to play over the longer term to ensure that inflation does not become "endemic," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Monday.

Yellen acknowledged that most Americans are concerned about rising prices, but said she still believed most of the increase was due to pandemic-related logjams in supply chains, and expressed confidence that the surge in prices would subside.

