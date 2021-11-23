Left Menu

Bidens to kick off Thanksgiving celebration with visit to U.S. troops

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are launching the holiday season on Monday with a visit to U.S. troops at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for an early Thanksgiving celebration. He is expected to be joined by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. Biden's visit follows many of his predecessors' well-trodden path of spending some time with the troops during the holiday season.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 03:02 IST
Bidens to kick off Thanksgiving celebration with visit to U.S. troops
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are launching the holiday season on Monday with a visit to U.S. troops at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for an early Thanksgiving celebration. The Bidens are expected to greet the troops and help serve some meals during what is Biden's first visit to Fort Bragg since he took over as president in January. He is expected to be joined by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Biden's visit follows many of his predecessors' well-trodden path of spending some time with the troops during the holiday season. Since he has withdrawn troops from Afghanistan and is set to end the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by year's end, Biden chose to visit U.S. forces within the United States rather than go abroad.

Former presidents including Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush all traveled to visit troops in either Iraq or Afghanistan during the holiday season. Biden's decision to pull out of Afghanistan prompted a chaotic withdrawal that has been heavily criticized.

Many troops who have been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan have been stationed at Fort Bragg. Biden on Tuesday will travel to Nantucket, an island off the coast of Massachusetts, to spend Thanksgiving, continuing a decades-long tradition of celebrating the holiday there.

He last spent Thanksgiving on Nantucket in 2019. Last year he spent the holiday at his Delaware home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021