Biden hopes to make decisions soon on remaining Fed vacancies -White House
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 03:47 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden hopes to make decisions soon on how he would like to fill the seats that remain open on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors.
"He is hoping to make decisions soon," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nicaragua's Ortega set to win election that U.S. blasts as 'pantomime'
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, U.S. inflation test looms
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks go guarded ahead of U.S. inflation test
Nicaragua's Ortega set to win election that U.S. blasts as 'pantomime'
China builds mockups of U.S. Navy ships in area used missile target practice