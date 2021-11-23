U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones
Updated: 23-11-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 03:55 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Monday it had issued subpoenas to Alex Jones, founder of the right-wing website Infowars, and Roger Stone, a close ally of former President Donald Trump.
