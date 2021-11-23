U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Monday it had issued subpoenas to Alex Jones, founder of the right-wing website Infowars, and Roger Stone, a close ally of former President Donald Trump. The committee also issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from Dustin Stockton, a political activist linked to Steve Bannon, and Stockton's fiancee, Jennifer Lawrence.

Stockton and Lawrence were members of the group We Build the Wall, which was raided by federal agents in August 2020 as part of a fraud investigation. It also issued a subpoena to Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump.

The panel has now issued more than three dozen subpoenas and received testimony from more than 200 witnesses. Longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who defied a subpoena from the Select Committee, was indicted earlier this month on two counts of contempt of Congress.

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed attempt to prevent formal congressional certification of his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The committee is scrutinizing Trump's actions relating to those events. Bannon is the first to face criminal charges arising from the panel's inquiry. Nearly 700 people have been charged with taking part in the riot at the Capitol. It was the worst attack on the seat of the U.S. government since the War of 1812.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)