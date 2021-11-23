Left Menu

Congress leader Kirti Azad to join TMC in Delhi today

Congress leader Kirti Azad will join Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday at 5 pm in the national capital, informed sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 09:49 IST
Congress leader Kirti Azad (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Kirti Azad will join Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday at 5 pm in the national capital, informed sources. On December 23, 2015, he was suspended from BJP for openly targeting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption in Delhi and District Cricket Association and later in 2018 he joined the Congress.

A cricketer-turned-politician, Azad was elected to Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar. He had fought the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket. Azad was a part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 1983.

The development comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, who is slated to be in the national capital till November 25. Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

She will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the development of the state during her visit to Delhi. Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls. During her last visit to Delhi, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

