Left Menu

Police deny permission for AIMIM rally in Mumbai

Mumbai police on Tuesday denied permission to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi to hold a rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra on November 27.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 10:18 IST
Police deny permission for AIMIM rally in Mumbai
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police on Tuesday denied permission to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi to hold a rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra on November 27. Mumbai police added, "AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has not been permitted to hold a rally at BKC in Mumbai on November 27. The permission was not granted in wake of COVID-19, ban on public gatherings at MMRDA ground and recent violence in some districts of the state."

AIMIM was scheduled to hold a mega gathering at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) ground on November 27 which was to be addressed by Owaisi, his brother and MLA Akbar Owaisi, MP and Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jaleel. Earlier, on November 23, following the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws, Owaisi had asked the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that if it is not repealed, his party will hold a protest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021