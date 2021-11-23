Congress leader Kirti Azad to join TMC
Congress leader Kirti Azad will join the Trinamool Congress in Delhi on Tuesday, sources in the Mamata Banerjee-led party said.Banerjee, who is in Delhi, always meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi during her visits. He joined the Congress in 2018.Azad was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Kirti Azad will join the Trinamool Congress in Delhi on Tuesday, sources in the Mamata Banerjee-led party said.
Banerjee, who is in Delhi, always meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi during her visits. However, the TMC sources indicated that the West Bengal chief minister may give it a miss this time.
A member of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning squad, Azad was suspended from the BJP for openly targeting the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association in December 2015. He joined Congress in 2018.
Azad was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar. He had contested the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal logs 788 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
PM pays tributes to Kripalani, Azad
Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Abul Kalam Azad
Comparing Hindutva with ISIS, jihadist Islam factually wrong, exaggeration: Azad on Khurshid book
Khurshid sparks controversy over his remark on Hindutva and ISIS; BJP, Azad slam Cong leader, lawyer files police complaint