Indore: Congress MLA to organize Ram temple visit to Ayodhya for residents of his constituency in 101 batches

Congress MLA from Indore, Sanjay Shukla has promised to organize trips for the residents of his constituency to Ram Temple in Ayodhya in divided 101 batches, the first comprising of 600 pilgrims, which is expected to depart on December 18.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-11-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 11:50 IST
Sanjay Shukla, Congress MLA from Indore speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress MLA from Indore, Sanjay Shukla has promised to organize trips for the residents of his constituency to Ram Temple in Ayodhya in divided 101 batches, the first comprising of 600 pilgrims, which is expected to depart on December 18. "There is great enthusiasm in the entire country about the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. I will take the residents of each ward to Ayodhya on a monthly basis. The first batch of 600 pilgrims from here is expected to depart by train for Ayodhya, Lord Ram's birthplace, on December 18," said Shukla while speaking to ANI.

"Full arrangements of convenience, food and stay have been made. One batch will go every month, and a total of 101 batches will be dispatched," he added. "Registration for the trip is ongoing. We will take a nominal fee from those going on this journey, bricks will be bought from that fee and donated, I have also donated Rs 1 lakh for the construction of a temple in Ayodhya," said the Congress leader.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shukla further said, "BJP cons people in the name of Lord Ram. BJP has been asking for votes in the name of Lord Ram but it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who opened the portals of the temple. This trip is not aligned to any political party, be it BJP or Congress." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

