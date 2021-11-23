China urges 'certain people' to stop 'malicious hyping' of tennis star Peng Shuai
23-11-2021
"Certain people" should stop the "malicious hyping" of the issue of tennis star Peng Shuai, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.
He said the issue of Peng Shuai should not be politicized.
Peng alleged on social media three weeks ago that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.
