UP: Nadda visits Namdev Gurudwara in Kanpur

In the two-day tour to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Baba Namdev Gurudwara in Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur on Tuesday. While speaking at the event, Nadda said, "Work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for our Sikh brothers and community has never been done before. I take blessings and strength from Baba Namdev to do a better social service.".

Speaking about Baba Namdev and his literary works, Nadda added, "Baba Namdev's works are in Marathi, Punjabi and Hindi. Today, I prayed for the better visions for the party and the people." Earlier on Monday, the BJP chief had visited the Gorakhnath temple followed by a brief visit to Gita Press in Gorakhpur. Later, Nadda addressed 'booth sammelans' and will also meet Vantangiya families.

Three top leaders of the party-- JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh-- are scheduled to address booth sammelans and hold yatras in the upcoming month. Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

