Left Menu

There can be differences in party, but we never worked as divided force in Rajasthan: Cong's Raghu Sharma

Asserting that the Congres party is "United", senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that there can be differences in the party but the party cadres never worked as a dividing force in Rajasthan.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:07 IST
There can be differences in party, but we never worked as divided force in Rajasthan: Cong's Raghu Sharma
Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader Raghu Sharma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that the Congress party is "United" , senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that there can be differences in the party but the party cadres never worked as a dividing force in Rajasthan. While speaking to the ANI Congress Rajasthan leader said, "Congress party is United, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. There can be differences in the party but we never work as a dividing force in Rajasthan."

He further believed that reshuffling in the Rajasthan cabinet will make the party stronger. "This is the history in Rajasthan. We always work under the leadership. I believe after this reshuffle Congress has become much stronger. SC, ST, minority balanced and strong teams have been formed. I believe, the Cabinet reshuffle has sent a positive message across the state," he said.

Further, commenting on the remarks of Ramkesh Meena, the newly appointed advisor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's role in the cabinet, Sharma said, "Everyone can't be minister, a decision which has been taken by high command is after taking everyone in confidence. It can be his personal view; he is an independent MLA. 2023 is our mission." Earlier on Monday, Ramkesh Meena had said that there can be nothing worse for Congress if the party has to go for 2023 polls under Sachin Pilot.

On Sunday, 15 ministers -- 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state -- were inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet, fulfilling a key demand of Pilot, whose rebellion last year shook the state's Congress government. Also, this was the first cabinet reshuffle of the Gehlot government since it came to power in December 2018. Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021