There can be differences in party, but we never worked as divided force in Rajasthan: Cong's Raghu Sharma

Asserting that the Congress party is "United" , senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that there can be differences in the party but the party cadres never worked as a dividing force in Rajasthan. While speaking to the ANI Congress Rajasthan leader said, "Congress party is United, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. There can be differences in the party but we never work as a dividing force in Rajasthan."

He further believed that reshuffling in the Rajasthan cabinet will make the party stronger. "This is the history in Rajasthan. We always work under the leadership. I believe after this reshuffle Congress has become much stronger. SC, ST, minority balanced and strong teams have been formed. I believe, the Cabinet reshuffle has sent a positive message across the state," he said.

Further, commenting on the remarks of Ramkesh Meena, the newly appointed advisor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's role in the cabinet, Sharma said, "Everyone can't be minister, a decision which has been taken by high command is after taking everyone in confidence. It can be his personal view; he is an independent MLA. 2023 is our mission." Earlier on Monday, Ramkesh Meena had said that there can be nothing worse for Congress if the party has to go for 2023 polls under Sachin Pilot.

On Sunday, 15 ministers -- 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state -- were inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet, fulfilling a key demand of Pilot, whose rebellion last year shook the state's Congress government. Also, this was the first cabinet reshuffle of the Gehlot government since it came to power in December 2018. Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls in 2023. (ANI)

