Have lost sanity: BJP MP slams TMC over protest on Tripura violence

Taking a swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its recent protest on Tripura violence and Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said that the TMC members have "lost their sanity".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:38 IST
BJP MP Saumitra Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking a swipe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its recent protest on Tripura violence and Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said that the TMC members have "lost their sanity". Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "TMC wants to expand its wings across India and if it wants to increase its footprint in India, then the party would need at least 2 per cent votes in other states. However, TMC is beating around the bush in West Bengal and not talking about the real issue. They protest outside the Home Ministry and indulge in gimmick. TMC is a drama party."

Attacking Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, he said, "If TMC wins a single Assembly election under Abhishek Banerjee, then we will understand whether he is a charismatic leader or not. Actually, he is a conman. He can only be under the wings of Mamata Banerjee." He further said, "Mamata can't do any harm to BJP, it will seize the vote bank of Congress."

The BJP MP from West Bengal added, "TMC was carved out of the Congress and now they are killing the Congress workers in the State. The Congress is preparing for its end by joining hands with TMC ahead of general elections. Here they will meet PM Narendra Modi, while in the State, set our BJP workers on fire. If she becomes the face of Opposition parties, then the unity of the country will be in danger." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

