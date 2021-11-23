Left Menu

MP govt to launch special drive on Vajpayee's birth anniversary to ensure welfare schemes reach all sections

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:43 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government will launch a special month-long campaign beginning December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to ensure that no section of society is left out of the purview of welfare schemes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the main objective of the upcoming campaign is to ensure that every person gets the due benefit of the welfare schemes, sources said, adding that the CM told the council of ministers that December 25 is also celebrated as the Good Governance Day. He asked all the ministers in charge to review all the major development projects undergoing in their respective districts before December 25.

A grand programme will be organised at Patalpani in the Indore district on December 4 to pay homage to tribal revolutionary Tantya Mama, also known as Tantya Bhil, the sources quoted the chief minister as saying. 'Urja saksharta Abhiyaan' will be kicked off from November 25 wherein schools will be roped in to spread awareness on the issue of conservation of energy, the CM said, adding that Madhya Pradesh will become the first state to run this campaign in which about 7.5 crore people will participate.

The chief minister told ministers to review the arrangements for the supply of fertilisers, vaccination campaign and procurement of paddy, in their respective districts, sources added.

