Vasundhara Raje starts four-day yatra

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday embarked on a four-day visit to six districts, mainly in the Mewar region, seen as an attempt to reassert her position in the state BJP after maintaining a low profile following her defeat in the 2018 assembly polls.

However, Raje, who will be visiting various temples, including Tripura Sundari in Banswara where she has often paid obeisance during her political campaigns, dismissed such speculation.

Parties are speculating that this yatra is political, but it is wrong to associate everything with politics, she said while addressing a gathering after offering prayers at Sanwaliya temple in Chittorgarh district.

Apart from visiting temples, the BJP veteran will be meeting family members of former MLAs who passed away during the coronavirus pandemic. Raje will be covering six districts of Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Banswara, Rajsamand, Bhilwara and her visit will conclude at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Apart from Sanwaliya temple, Raje will offer prayers at Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara on Tuesday evening, Charbhuja temple, Dwarkadhish temple (Rajsamand), Eklingji temple (Udaipur) on Wednesday, Nathdwara temple (Rajsamand) on Thursday, Brahma temple (Pushkar, Ajmer) and Ajmer Dargah on Friday.

