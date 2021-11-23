Parties must unite on issues of corruption, unemployment and inflation: Mulayam

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday called upon political parties to come together on the issues of corruption, unemployment and inflation, and said if everyone is united, there will be development in the country.

He was addressing a gathering at a programme organised to launch a book, titled 'Rajniti ke us Paar', a compilation of works of party general secretary Professor Ram Gopal Yadav and other socialist leaders.

There are questions of inflation, corruption and unemployment, and ''I am happy that India has taken on every one of these issues'', Mulayam Singh Yadav said.

''I am happy that the whole country (representatives of political parties) is sitting here and I thank Professor Ram Gopal for bringing them all together,'' he said at the event at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader also said that he was happy to see that everybody has gathered for the programme, keeping aside their political affiliations.

Besides SP leaders, Communist Party of India national secretary Atul Kumar Anjan, Congress leader and former MP Pramod Tiwari, Aam Aadmi Party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, RJD MP Manoj Jha were present at the programme. No member from the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh was at the book launch.

Noted journalist Hemant Sharma and poet Uday Pratap Singh were also present on the occasion.

''On 'desh ka sawal' (question of the country) everyone is united. If we live with this spirit, there will be development of the country and no one will be able to stop it. There will be recognition of the country in the future,'' Mulayam Singh Yadav said.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav said that ''the book will not only inspire socialists but also the generations to come''. Referring to the title of the book, he said, ''If we see 'Rajniti ke us paar' (on the other side of politics), we see there is politics, and when we see 'Rajniti me us Paar', we can see that there will be a Samajwadi government in the state.'' Uttar Pradesh along with four other states is going to polls early next year.

The book was unveiled by noted Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas, who was the chief guest for the event.

''When I saw the list of people sitting on the stage and those who have come, I felt there is something missing. It would have been better if a senior BJP leader would have also come on stage and discussed the life of Professor Ram Gopal,'' he said Ram Gopal Yadav in his address said whatever he is today that is because of ''Netaji'', as Mulayam Singh Yadav is popularly called, and would always need his blessings.

He said that ''without struggle there can be no creation''.

