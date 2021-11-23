Left Menu

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma joins TMC

Former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:33 IST
Pavan Varma with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Tuesday. Verma, who served as an Indian Foreign Service Officer, had been the national general secretary of Janata Dal (United).

The development comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi. She is slated to be in the national capital till November 25. Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kirti Azad will join TMC today in the national capital, informed sources. Earlier this year, Congress leader from Assam Sushmita Dev and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had joined TMC. Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Yashwant Sinha had also joined TMC last March. (ANI)

