Former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma joins TMC
Former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Tuesday.
The development comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi. She is slated to be in the national capital till November 25. Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Kirti Azad will join TMC today in the national capital, informed sources. Earlier this year, Congress leader from Assam Sushmita Dev and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had joined TMC. Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Yashwant Sinha had also joined TMC last March. (ANI)
