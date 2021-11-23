Left Menu

Punjab polls: SAD, BSP exchange Mohali, Ludhiana North seats with Raikot, Dina Nagar

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced the exchange of Mohali and Ludhiana North seats with Raikot and Dina Nagar seats.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:57 IST
Punjab polls: SAD, BSP exchange Mohali, Ludhiana North seats with Raikot, Dina Nagar
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljeet Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced the exchange of Mohali and Ludhiana North seats with Raikot and Dina Nagar seats. Former Punjab Education Minister and SAD leader Dr Daljit S Cheema informed today that the total seat share of both parties remains the same.

In a tweet, Cheema wrote, "The SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal and BSP President S Jasbir Singh Garhi have jointly announced the exchange of Mohali and Ludhiana North seats which were with BSP with Raikot and Dina Nagar seats which were earlier with SAD. The total seat share remains the same. Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021