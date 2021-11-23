Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi remembered on first death anniversary

Tributes were paid to three-time former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on his first death anniversary on Tuesday.

The state's longest-serving chief minister had died at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital following post-COVID 19 complications.

The Congress organized memorial services across the state as well as the party-state headquarter here in honor of its leader, who was posthumously honored with Padma Bhushan recently.

A memorial program was also organized by the veteran politician's family in the city. The former chief minister's son Gaurav Gogoi is a senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from the north-eastern state.

"Fondly remembering my father Lt. Shri Tarun Gogoi especially his connect with ordinary people, knowledge about Assam and its complicated issues, and commitment to the ideology of the Indian National Congress party," the MP took to Twitter to pay tribute to his father. Participating in the program at the party headquarter Rajiv Bhawan, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah recalled the towering personality of Gogoi, who was a three-time chief minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016. "He may not be physically present with us, but his ideals guide the party," Borah said. Tarun Gogoi was also a six-time parliamentarian and Union minister twice. An all-faith prayer meeting was held at the Rajiv Bhawan on the occasion, which was attended by top party functionaries, including Borah, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia, former minister Rakibul Hussain and former APCC chief and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.

Similar prayer meetings were also organized in other parts of the state by the party, including at Jorhat, the hometown of the popular leader.

