PM greets LS Speaker Om Birla on his birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his birthday and said he is making noteworthy efforts to raise parliamentary discourse.

Birla, who represents Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency in the House, was born in 1962.

''Birthday greetings to LS Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji. His impeccable knowledge on Parliamentary procedures and the manner in which he conducts proceedings are widely respected,'' Modi tweeted.

''He (Birla) is making noteworthy efforts to raise Parliamentary discourse. Praying for his long life,'' the prime minister said.

