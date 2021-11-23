Bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead

North Macedonia's chief prosecutor says that 12 children were among the some 45 people who died in a fiery bus crash in Bulgaria early Tuesday morning.

Lubomir Jovevski spoke to reporters as he visited the scene of the accident on a highway in the west of the country.

The cause of the crash was not immediately confirmed, but it appeared that the bus hit a highway guard rail, crashed and caught fire.

The bus was one of four carrying Macedonian tourists home from a trip to the Turkish city of Istanbul. The crash happened at 2 a.m.

Seven survivors were taken to hospitals for treatment.

