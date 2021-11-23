Left Menu

Veteran Nagpur BJP leader with Sangh background now Cong nominee for MLC polls

A day after he severed his 34-year old association with BJP, Ravindra Bhoyar, a former RSS volunteer and sitting corporator from Nagpur filed his nomination papers on Tuesday as the Congress nominee from the local constituency for the upcoming polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:22 IST
Veteran Nagpur BJP leader with Sangh background now Cong nominee for MLC polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after he severed his 34-year old association with BJP, Ravindra Bhoyar, a former RSS volunteer and sitting corporator from Nagpur filed his nomination papers on Tuesday as the Congress nominee from the local constituency for the upcoming polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council. Bhoyar will face off against BJP nominee and former minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who will replace outgoing MLC from Nagpur Girish Vyas.

Bhoyar's candidature for the upcoming polls was announced by Congress on Monday late night.

The four-time corporator had been associated with BJP for the last 34 years. He had served as Deputy Mayor of Nagpur in 1997. His father Prabhakarrao Bhoyar had served as an RSS pracharak from 1949 to 1956 and was jailed during the Emergency. The Bhoyar senior had held various positions in the RSS, headquartered in Nagpur. Ravindra Bhoyar had said that senior leaders like him had been sidelined in BJP for the last few years. He said he was isolated by BJP leadership in the party, which forced him to quit. Bhoyar had said his family has been associated with the Sangh for more than 70 years, ''but I am quitting BJP with a heavy heart for my self-respect. I will remain with Congress till the end,'' he said. The biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on December 10 from five local authorities' constituencies for six seats due to the retirement of sitting members.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 14.

The six seats are falling vacant from Mumbai (2 seats), and one seat each from Kolhapur, Dhule-cum-Nandurbar, Akola-cum-Buldhana-cum Washim, and Nagpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021