Goa Congress spokesman Trajano D'Mello expelled for anti-party activities

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:23 IST
The Congress on Tuesday expelled its Goa spokesman Trajano D'Mello from the primary membership of the party for six years, accusing him of being involved in anti-party activities.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) vice-president M K Sheikh said the expulsion was ordered as per the directions of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“As directed by AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundurao, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled Trajano D'Mello from the primary membership of the Congress for six years for anti-party activities,” Shaikh stated in a release.

Recently, an audio clip of D'Mello accusing GPCC chief Girish Chodankar of working detrimental to the welfare of the party went viral on social media.

