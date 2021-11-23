Goa Congress spokesman Trajano D'Mello expelled for anti-party activities

The Congress on Tuesday expelled its Goa spokesman Trajano D'Mello from the primary membership of the party for six years, accusing him of being involved in anti-party activities.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) vice-president M K Sheikh said the expulsion was ordered as per the directions of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“As directed by AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundurao, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled Trajano D'Mello from the primary membership of the Congress for six years for anti-party activities,” Shaikh stated in a release.

Recently, an audio clip of D'Mello accusing GPCC chief Girish Chodankar of working detrimental to the welfare of the party went viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)