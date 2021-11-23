Want to visit Haryana, defeating BJP top priority: Mamata Banerjee in Delhi

Left Menu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she wants to visit Haryana while adding that defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is her top priority of her party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:43 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she wants to visit Haryana while adding that defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is her top priority of her party. Briefing mediapersons, Banerjee said, "I want to go to Haryana. There is no difference between Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. I will go there as soon as Ashok Tanwar (who joined TMC today) invites me. The country will not prosper unless the states develop. Defeating BJP is our top priority... Jai Hindustan, Jai Haryana, Jai Bangla, Jai Goa, Jai Bharat, Ram Ram!"

Banerjee who arrived in Delhi on Monday is slated to be in the national capital till November 25. Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Earlier on Tuesday, former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma and Congress leader Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Tuesday. She will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the development of the state during her visit to Delhi.

Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls. During her last visit to Delhi, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

