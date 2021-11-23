Left Menu

BJP president Nadda to visit Tirupur tomorrow

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a one-day visit to Tirupur in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and attend various functions there.

Nadda, who would arrive at the Coimbatore airport, will straight away go to Tirupur and inaugurate the new district party office around 3.30 PM, party sources said.

He will also open the party district offices at Erode, Tirunelveli and Tirupattur via videoconferencing.

Later in the evening, Nadda will address a public meeting at a ground on Tirupur-Palladam Road.

Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai will be among senior BJP leaders attending the functions.

