Tewari's views in book confession of Cong failure to not strongly react after 26/11 attacks: BJP

Citing contents of senior Congress leader Manish Tewari's new book, the BJP on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the party alleging that the UPA government had put the national security at stake by not responding strongly after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Tewari views that India should have taken ''kinetic action'' following the Mumbai attacks confirm that the UPA government was ''useless''.

Tewari, who was a Union minister in the UPA government, has criticised the erstwhile dispensation for not actioning a ''kinetic response'' in his book -- ''10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India''.

Bhatia said Tewari's book confirms that the ''Congress-led UPA government was insensitive, useless and was even not concerned about national security''. The UPA government had put the national security at stake, he alleged.

''... What Manish Tewariji said in his book, which we all have seen in the media, it would not be wrong to say that the facts that have come out. It would be appropriate to call it a confession of the failure of the Congress...'' Bhatia said.

Expressing similar sentiments, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, after Salman Khurshid, another Congress leader ''throws UPA under the bus to sell his book''.

''Manish Tewari in his new book slams the UPA for weakness in the name of restrain post 26/11. Air Chief Marshal Fali Major is already on record saying IAF was ready to strike but UPA froze,'' Malviya tweeted along with the book page critical of the UPA government.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Tewari, MP from Anandpur Sahib, said that his book will be available in the market very soon.

Responding to BJP's criticism of the Congress using excerpts from his book, Tewari said he was ''rather amused'' by the BJP's reaction to ''one excerpt from a 304-page-book''.

'' I am rather amused at BJP reaction to one excerpt from a 304 page book that tries to dissect responses to national security situations that impacted India. I wonder would they (the BJP) react similarly to some hard analysis about their handling of the National Security Remit also?'' As many as 166 people were killed in the Mumbai terror attacks carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists at different places in the city. The attacks began on November 26, 2008, and went on till November 29.

Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was captured alive, was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

