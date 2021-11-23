Left Menu

Goa polls: Process to shortlist Cong candidates to begin on Nov 26

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:48 IST
The Congress will start the process of shortlisting candidates from November 26 for the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for early 2022, state unit chief Girish Chodankar said on Tuesday.

He said party observer Prakash Rathod would be holding meetings with functionaries of all 40 blocks in the Assembly constituencies to shortlist candidates.

''The process for south Goa will take place on November 26-27, while the north Goa district will submit names of probable candidates on November 28 and December 1. On November 30, the Pradesh Election Committee will meet to discuss the already shortlisted names, while the Screening Committee will meet on December 3-4,'' he said.

In the absence of any alliance at the moment, candidates would be shortlisted for all 40 seats in the Goa Assembly, Chodankar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

