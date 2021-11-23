Left Menu

PDP leader, trade unionist among several activists join BJP in Jammu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:52 IST
Over two dozen activists, including a PDP leader and a prominent trade union leader, joined the BJP here on Tuesday, a party spokesman said.

Senior PDP leader Suresh Gupta, trade unionist Prem Chand Sharma and 23 other social activists were welcomed into the party fold by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh at the party headquarters, the spokesman said.

He said the new entrants include retired government and police officials. ''The BJP is the best platform to serve the nation and society with selfless efforts and that is why prominent faces from every field are joining BJP on a regular basis,'' Raina said on the occasion.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation has witnessed unprecedented development and given birth to a new drive in every Indian to make the country the best place in the world.

Raina said the BJP is of the firm view that the new entrants would give their best efforts for the development in the region without any prejudice, while they will work for extension of the party activities in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

