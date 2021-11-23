Left Menu

Polish PM says diplomacy is reducing flow of migrants to Belarus

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:53 IST
  • Hungary

Poland's diplomatic efforts have succeeded in decreasing the flow of migrants travelling to Belarus in the hope of entering the European Union, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday, but he warned that the border crisis would not end quickly.

"The diplomatic offensive from our side is already working," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a news conference following a meeting of leaders of the Visegrad Four countries in Budapest. "The inflow of migrants to Belarus is much smaller than at the peak around a month ago."

