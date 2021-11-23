Polish PM says diplomacy is reducing flow of migrants to Belarus
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:53 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Poland's diplomatic efforts have succeeded in decreasing the flow of migrants travelling to Belarus in the hope of entering the European Union, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday, but he warned that the border crisis would not end quickly.
"The diplomatic offensive from our side is already working," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a news conference following a meeting of leaders of the Visegrad Four countries in Budapest. "The inflow of migrants to Belarus is much smaller than at the peak around a month ago."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Budapest
- Polish
- European Union
- Poland
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Polish judges' right to fair hearing was breached - European court
European court says two Polish judges' right to fair hearing was breached
There are 3,000-4,000 migrants at Belarus border, says Polish gov't spokesman
Migrants camp overnight at Polish border after tense day
Olympics-Polish luger Sochowicz undergoes knee surgery after Beijing crash