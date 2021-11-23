Critics of TMC govt in WB are beheaded, says Fadnavis to BJP workers in Goa

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday slammed the entry of the Trinamool Congress into Goa politics and alleged critics of the West Bengal government are beheaded and corpses hung along the streets.

Fadnavis, the BJP's Goa election in charge, was addressing party workers here during his two-day trip.

Goa is scheduled to have Assembly polls in early 2022 and the Mamata Banerjee-led party and the Aam Aadmi Party are in the fray along with main competitors BJP and Congress.

'If you speak against the (WB) state government, they behead you, or cut your hands or legs. People are hung on the streets, this is the state of democracy under the rule of the Trinamool Congress there. The TMC is trying to bring this autocratic behaviour to Goa. The people of Goa should be aware of such parties,'' Fadnavis said.

Goa has its own culture and the BJP had given a stable and progressive government here for the past 10 years, with infrastructure growth being among the biggest achievements, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

