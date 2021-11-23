One-day special session of Delhi assembly on Nov 26

A one-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on November 26, said a bulletin.

The session will start at 11 am on Friday and may be extended depending on ''exigencies of business'', said the Assembly bulletin issued on Monday.

The agenda of the session was unavailable although it is scheduled to take up 10 special mention notices under Rule 280.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the MLAs will be required to wear face mask and practice social distancing. They will also need to carry a certificate for COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test report, it said.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri said the one day session was ''killing of democracy'' and demanded that it be at least 10 days long.

''Kejriwal government is running away from discussing the problems of the people and it does not want to face the opposition in the House,'' Bidhuri charged.

Meanwhile, the BJP Legislature Party met on Tuesday.

Party MLAs Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Omprakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Vajpayee, Ajay Mahawar, and Abhay Verma participated in the meeting and condemned the decision of holding a one-day session without question hour.

The MLAs said information regarding holding of the assembly session should be given 15 days in advance according to the rules.

Issues to be raised by the members of the House should be invited, but the Kejriwal government is ''continuously violating'' these rules and traditions, they alleged.

Bidhuri said issues like air pollution, opening of liquor shops, high prices of petrol and diesel, and poor condition of public transport need to be discussed during the session.

