Andhra assembly adopts resolution asking Centre to take up caste-based census for backward classes

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday adopted the resolution to request the Centre to take up a caste-based census of backward classes. The resolution was introduced by Andhra Pradesh Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Chellubonia Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna on October 28 and was unanimously approved by the state Cabinet. Subsequently, the resolution was adopted by the assembly.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while speaking at the assembly said, "Be it academic, social, financial or political... If we have the specifics of a community in advance, governments will have more clarity on the extent to which action should be taken and what action should be taken." "Everyone is aware of the fact that there are castes in the country. We have been collecting data on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the census only since independence and since the enactment of the Constitution in 1951 in each census held from 1951 to 2011. Now, it is essential to broaden our view, to why it is necessary to include the details of Backward Classes in the Census," he added.

During the discussion on the resolution, Chellubonia said, "As a citizen belonging to the Backward Class, I thank the CM for giving me the opportunity to be the Minister of BC Welfare in a government that has worked towards the upliftment of the Backward classes that were grossly ignored by the previous governments, at all possible levels." "From nominated posts to creating 56 corporations to creating posts of directors to extending financial assistance under a plethora of welfare schemes, this government has prioritized the welfare of the Backward Classes. The Directors of corporations being sworn in on the same stage as the CM, says a lot about the pedestal that the CM has placed the community on," he added.

The census operations of India is one of the largest operations in the world to enumerate the various characteristics of a population, covering important parameters like Education, Literacy, Health, and other aspects. The last Caste-based census in India was conducted in the year 1931. Since then, a caste-based census has not been conducted, which is one of the demands from various Forums, Organizations, thinkers, and intellectuals to meet the interests and aspirations of the Backward Classes.

At present, there is no scientific data regarding the population of the Backward Classes to ascertain their Social, Educational, Economic backwardness. Article 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution of India state that the state can make special provisions for the advancement of any Socially and Educationally Backward Classes of citizens.

The lack of scientific data regarding the Backward Classes is proving to be a hindrance for the Government, resulting in limitations to implement affirmative initiatives to benefit the community in the form of welfare programs, measures, and developmental activities. As the census operations are not enumerating the Backward Classes, the state government had proposed to pass a resolution by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly requesting the Government of India to conduct a census of the Backward Classes. (ANI)

