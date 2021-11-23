Telangana MLC K Kavitha files re-nomination from Nizamabad
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha filed her re-nomination as a Member of Legislative Council from Nizamabad and Kamareddy from Nizamabad constituency on Tuesday.
ANI | Nizamabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha filed her re-nomination as a Member of Legislative Council from Nizamabad and Kamareddy from Nizamabad constituency on Tuesday.
Kavitha filled for her nomination at the District Collectorate. The MLC was accompanied by Telangana Minister Prashant Reddy, RTC Chairman Baji Reddy Govardhan and MLAs from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and TRS Party workers. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biennial polls to legislative councils in 4 states on Dec 10: EC
TRS MLC K Kavitha, others file nomination for T'gana Legislative Council polls
Cong releases lists of candidates for polls to legislative councils in Karnataka, Maharashtra
AP assembly passes resolution seeking to continue Legislative Council
Andhra Assembly withdraws resolution to abolish Legislative Council