Telangana MLC K Kavitha files re-nomination from Nizamabad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha filed her re-nomination as a Member of Legislative Council from Nizamabad and Kamareddy from Nizamabad constituency on Tuesday.

ANI | Nizamabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:31 IST
TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kavitha filled for her nomination at the District Collectorate. The MLC was accompanied by Telangana Minister Prashant Reddy, RTC Chairman Baji Reddy Govardhan and MLAs from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and TRS Party workers. (ANI)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

