Left Menu

Ruling party, Opposition in Kerala silent over Islamic terrorism for sake of votes: Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and opposition Congress in Kerala over silence on "Islamic terrorism for the sake of garnering votes".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:04 IST
Ruling party, Opposition in Kerala silent over Islamic terrorism for sake of votes: Muraleedharan
Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and opposition Congress in Kerala over silence on "Islamic terrorism for the sake of garnering votes". Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "Islamic terrorism is being spread in Kerala for the past few years. Innocent people are being killed openly. The main reason behind this is that the ruling party and the Opposition are afraid to speak against this terrorism."

"They do not bother to utter a single word against it. They are silent because they want to gather votes and win elections at any cost, even if it means seeking votes from the terrorists," the MoS said. The Union Minister further said that power has taken precedence over the lives of innocent people in Kerala. "This is why they (state government and Opposition) are silent over terrorism. Over the past few years, workers of RSS, CPI (M) and Congress are being killed there but no action has been taken against it," he added.

The MoS' remarks came after the murder of RSS worker S Sanjith in Palakkad district on Monday morning allegedly by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is a political wing of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). According to the police, the deceased was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021