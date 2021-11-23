TN CM hails Vir Chakra for slain Army jawan from state

Hailing the Vir Chakra gallantry honour to an Army jawan from Tamil Nadu killed in the Galwan clashes last year, Chief Minister M K Stalin said it was a matter of pride.

Havildar (Gunner) K Palani, killed in the clash with the Chinese in Galwan last year, was awarded the Vir Chakra, posthumously, by President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi earlier on Tuesday.

''It is a matter of pride that Palani, who is etched in history, has been presented with the Vir Chakra. The bravery he showed in Galwan is a proof of Tamils' patriotism,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment who led from the front against the Chinese attack in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June last year, was posthumously awarded Mahavir Chakra by Kovind for displaying exemplary courage during the hand-to-hand combat.

Four other soldiers, including Palani who also laid down their lives valiantly fighting the Chinese troops in the clash on June 15 last year, were honoured with the Vir Chakra.

