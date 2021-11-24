Mulayam wants Kumar Vishwas to join Samajwadi Party: Uday Pratap
Netaji was telling me in my ears that if he is not in any party, why dont you take him in the Samajwadi Party, Uday Pratap, who was sitting next to the SP patron on the dais, said.Earlier during his address in his book release function, Vishwas, while detailing his experience in politics, had said he was not anywhere not in any party then. When Uday Pratap revealed Mulayams desire, Vishwas and SP president Akhilesh Yadav both were present on the dais.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party founder and patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday sent feelers to former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas to join his party.
At a book release function organised at Indira Pratishthan here, Yadav expressed his feelings about Vishwas to socialist and poet Uday Pratap.
''Kumar Vishwas is known as a big poet. Netaji was telling me in my ears that if he is not in any party, why don't you take him in the Samajwadi Party,'' Uday Pratap, who was sitting next to the SP patron on the dais, said.
Earlier during his address in his book release function, Vishwas, while detailing his experience in politics, had said he “was not anywhere” (not in any party) then. When Uday Pratap revealed Mulayam's desire, Vishwas and SP president Akhilesh Yadav both were present on the dais. Vishwas was earlier a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party and had contested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2014 general election, but unsuccessfully.
He, however, had later quit the AAP and is staying away from politics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over pace of probe in Lakhimpur case
SP should decide on merger or alliance with his party quickly: Shivpal Yadav
SP MLA ends fast against non-construction of roads after appeal by Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav should remove his blindfold to see development work done by Yogi government: Minister Sidharth Nath Singh
U'khand HC acquits fmr MP D P Yadav in Mahendra Bhati murder case