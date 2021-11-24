Left Menu

Mulayam wants Kumar Vishwas to join Samajwadi Party: Uday Pratap

Netaji was telling me in my ears that if he is not in any party, why dont you take him in the Samajwadi Party, Uday Pratap, who was sitting next to the SP patron on the dais, said.Earlier during his address in his book release function, Vishwas, while detailing his experience in politics, had said he was not anywhere not in any party then. When Uday Pratap revealed Mulayams desire, Vishwas and SP president Akhilesh Yadav both were present on the dais.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 00:10 IST
Mulayam wants Kumar Vishwas to join Samajwadi Party: Uday Pratap
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party founder and patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday sent feelers to former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas to join his party.

At a book release function organised at Indira Pratishthan here, Yadav expressed his feelings about Vishwas to socialist and poet Uday Pratap.

''Kumar Vishwas is known as a big poet. Netaji was telling me in my ears that if he is not in any party, why don't you take him in the Samajwadi Party,'' Uday Pratap, who was sitting next to the SP patron on the dais, said.

Earlier during his address in his book release function, Vishwas, while detailing his experience in politics, had said he “was not anywhere” (not in any party) then. When Uday Pratap revealed Mulayam's desire, Vishwas and SP president Akhilesh Yadav both were present on the dais. Vishwas was earlier a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party and had contested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2014 general election, but unsuccessfully.

He, however, had later quit the AAP and is staying away from politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021