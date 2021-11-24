U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot subpoenas leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keepers
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 01:36 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Tuesday it issued five subpoenas to far-right extremist groups that have backed former President Donald Trump and individuals associated with those groups.
Among others, the Select Committee said it issued subpoenas seeking testimony and documents to the Proud Boys group and to Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who was its chairman, as well as to the Oath Keepers and its president, Elmer Stewart Rhodes.
