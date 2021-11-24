Left Menu

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 24-11-2021 01:37 IST
Social Democrat leader looks set to be new Swedish PM after deal with Left Party
Social Democrat party leader Magdalena Andersson looks set to become Sweden's first female prime minister after the government and the Left Party reached a deal for higher pensions on Tuesday, a prerequisite for their support of her in a confirmation vote in parliament.

Andersson took over as leader of the Social Democrats from outgoing prime minister Stefan Lofven earlier this month, but needs support from outside the ruling minority coalition with the Greens to be confirmed as his successor. The Centre Party has already said it will not block her path and support from the Left should tip the scales in Andersson's favour in the vote on Wednesday.

