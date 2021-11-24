Jury awards $25 million damages over 2017 Charlottesville rally -media reports
A federal jury in Charlottesville, Virginia, looking into the "Unite the Right" white nationalist rally in 2017 found defendants liable in four out of six counts and awarded $25 million in damages, according to media reports on Tuesday.
White supremacists had organized the rally in Charlottesville in 2017. The event turned deadly when a car driven into a crowd by a self-described neo-Nazi killed a counter-protester. The jury in Charlottesville was asked to consider whether the white supremacists and hate groups conspired to commit racially motivated violence during the weekend of the rally.
