EU's Sefcovic says N.Ireland Brexit talks will ‘probably’ drag into next year - Politico

Talks between the European Union and Britain on Northern Ireland trade rules will "probably" continue into next year, the vice president of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, told Politico on Tuesday. "I think that if there was the clear political will from the UK side these ...

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 04:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 04:18 IST
Talks between the European Union and Britain on Northern Ireland trade rules will "probably" continue into next year, the vice president of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, told Politico on Tuesday.

"I think that if there was the clear political will from the UK side these ... problems could be solved," Sefcovic said in an interview. "But looking at how far we progressed over the last four weeks, the level of detail our UK partners want to discuss, I know that we will probably not be able to resolve everything before the end of the year."

