Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to lead White House budget office -Washington Post

U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Shalanda Young to be director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing three sources.

Young currently serves as acting OMB director. Biden's first pick for the job, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration after criticism from Republican and Democratic senators.

