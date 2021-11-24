Security tightened outside Gambhir’s residence after ‘threat’ mail from ‘ISIS Kashmir’
- Country:
- India
Security has been beefed up outside the residence of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir here after he received an alleged death threat from ''ISIS Kashmir '', officials said on Wednesday.
A complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) stated that a death threat from ''ISIS Kashmir'' was received on the official email ID of Gambhir at 9.32 pm on Tuesday, they said.
The mail read, ''We are going to kill you and your family", the officials said.
In the complaint, a request was made to look into the matter, register an FIR and make necessary security arrangements, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, ''We have received the complaint and an enquiry into the matter is underway. We have enhanced security arrangements outside his (MP's) house''.
However, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet as an enquiry is in process, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gautam Gambhir
- Kashmir
- Gambhir
- an FIR
ALSO READ
T20 WC: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at David Warner for 'shameful' double-bounce six against Pakistan's Hafeez
Delhi Govt compelled to take action only after SC's intervention: Gautam Gambhir slams Kejriwal over air pollution
Gautam Gambhir inaugurates East Delhi Premier League
Security beefed up outside Gautam Gambhir's residence after alleged death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'
Special cyber cell probing source of email after Gautam Gambhir receives 'death threats from ISIS Kashmir'