Left Menu

Security tightened outside Gambhir’s residence after ‘threat’ mail from ‘ISIS Kashmir’

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 11:55 IST
Security tightened outside Gambhir’s residence after ‘threat’ mail from ‘ISIS Kashmir’
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been beefed up outside the residence of BJP MP Gautam Gambhir here after he received an alleged death threat from ''ISIS Kashmir '', officials said on Wednesday.

A complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) stated that a death threat from ''ISIS Kashmir'' was received on the official email ID of Gambhir at 9.32 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The mail read, ''We are going to kill you and your family", the officials said.

In the complaint, a request was made to look into the matter, register an FIR and make necessary security arrangements, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, ''We have received the complaint and an enquiry into the matter is underway. We have enhanced security arrangements outside his (MP's) house''.

However, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet as an enquiry is in process, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021