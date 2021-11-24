Sweden's Centre Party says it will not support government's budget proposal
24-11-2021
The leader of Sweden's Centre party said on Wednesday the party would not vote 'yes' to the minority government's budget bill in a vote in parliament later in the day.
Party leader Annie Loof also repeated at a news conference that the party would not block Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats from becoming new prime minister in a confirmation vote on Wednesday. Andersson thereby looks set to become Sweden's first female prime minister.
