Left Menu

Sweden's Centre Party says it will not support government's budget proposal

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 24-11-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 13:09 IST
Sweden's Centre Party says it will not support government's budget proposal
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The leader of Sweden's Centre party said on Wednesday the party would not vote 'yes' to the minority government's budget bill in a vote in parliament later in the day.

Party leader Annie Loof also repeated at a news conference that the party would not block Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats from becoming new prime minister in a confirmation vote on Wednesday. Andersson thereby looks set to become Sweden's first female prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021