Sweden's Centre Party says it will not support government's budget proposal

The leader of Sweden's Centre party said on Wednesday the party would not vote 'yes' to the minority government's budget bill in a vote in parliament later in the day.

Party leader Annie Loof also repeated at a news conference that the party would not block Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats from becoming new prime minister in a confirmation vote on Wednesday. Andersson thereby looks set to become Sweden's first female prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)