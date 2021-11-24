Germany's SPD, Greens, FDP to present coalition deal on Wednesday

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) plan to present their deal to form a coalition government at a news conference at 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Wednesday, according to an invitation distributed by the SPD.

If the SPD, the Greens and the FDP finalise a coalition deal, the SPD's Olaf Scholz would take over as chancellor from the conservative Angela Merkel, who did not stand for a fifth term in a Sept. 26 election after 16 years in office.

