Floor leaders to meet on Nov 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session
Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders on November 28 at his residence in the national capital.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 13:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders on November 28 at his residence in the national capital.
The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- M Venkaiah
Advertisement