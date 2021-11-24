Repealing of three farm laws approved by Union Cabinet, claims Captain Amarinder Singh

Claiming that the Union Cabinet has approved the repealing of the three Central farm laws, Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh on Wednesday congratulated the farmers. Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Congratulations to all the farmers. The union cabinet has approved the repealing of three farm laws. I am sure, our farmers will soon be back with their families."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had earlier on Friday, announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning later this month. The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since the Centre had passed the laws in 2020. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. (ANI)

